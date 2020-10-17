2-year-old West Palm Beach girl abducted by her parents, police say

West Palm Beach police are looking to locate a missing child they say was abducted by her parents.
Police say Amaya Morales, 2, was taken by her mother Meghan Dillon and father Miguel Morales on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Amaya is court ordered into DCF custody by the State of Florida.
She is not considered endangered at this time, according to her DCF case worker.
Her parents are known to drive a white Kia Optima with Florida tag IJ08MU.
If you know Amaya's whereabouts, please call 911.
She's described as Hispanic with brown hair, hazel eyes, standing 2' tall and weighing approximately 30 lbs.
