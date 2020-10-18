Areas of Martin County under flood advisory as king tide approaches

A coastal flood advisory is in effect for areas of Martin County this weekend.
The highest tides of the year, also known as king tides, are forecast to peak Sunday from 9:30-10 a.m. and 10-10:30 p.m.
"Sewall's Point Rd. will flood pretty bad right here," said Kelly Conway, resident. "It will be underwater if the river comes up.
Conway said her neighborhood has always been susceptible to flooding during high tides in the past.
"It will flood, so we have to go up through Sewall's Point to get out of Sewall's Point or to get in," said Conway.
A warning from the county said low lying businesses and homes may inundated around peak times and that tides between four and six feet may cause erosion along the beaches and dune line.
"My neighbor said they were doing construction on Sewall's Point Rd. and we're trying to raise the road but I don't know," said Conway.
On Marguerita Dr. resident put up sandbags to shield their garages from the potential overflow.
Martin County staff said they will continue to monitor flood control pumps and low-lying areas.
"Very choppy tonight," said Scott Mackenzie, resident.
He and Cathy Scott ventured to Downtown Jensen Beach to watch the water hit against the sea-wall.
"We were in Sewall's Point last week and the water was way high even a week ago," said Mackenzie. "Same thing, it's always high on that stretch of road."
Martin County residents can get weather alerts sent to their phone by texting 888777 to ALERTMARTIN.
Scripps Only Content 2020