'Black Lives Matter Too' mural unveiled at Riviera Beach church

”We no longer sit on the back of the bus. We actually own the buses,” said Douglas Lawson, City of Riviera Beach district 5 councilman. “We encourage people to get out there and to get to the polls and show them as policy makers we’re going to change the direction of this world.” After the unveiling of the mural a protest to the polls canvas kicked off. Beginning Monday at 8am buses will shuttle people without transportation to their nearest early voting site. Type in ‘ride to the polls,’ text that and a bus will come pick them up and take them to the polls during early voting,” Lawson said.