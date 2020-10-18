Early voting begins Monday for 2020 election

Early voting for the 2020 general election will begin Monday and run until Oct. 31.
In Martin County, Supervisor of Elections Vicki Davis is predicting a higher turnout for both early and mail in voting because of COVID-19.
Davis said social distancing measures will be put into place to keep voters safe and that those alone will create long lines.
Inside the voting locations in Martin County, masks will not be required.
Davis said her office does not want to discourage voters from casting a ballot because they have to wear personal protective equipment.
Alcohol will be used to wipe down stations after each voter.
Davis said voters will not be able to send in a mail in ballot and also vote person.
"It's whatever we receive first," Davis said. "If a vote-by-mail ballot comes to us in the mail, when that signature is verified, they're already checked off in our system as having cast a vote."
Click here for a list of early voting locations in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties.
