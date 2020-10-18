Early voting begins Monday for 2020 election

Early voting for the 2020 election will begin on Monday and run until October 31st.
In Martin County, Supervisor of Elections, Vicki Davis is predicting a higher turnout for both early and mail in voting due to covid 19.
Davis said social distancing measures will be put into place to keep voters safe and that those alone will create long lines.
Inside the voting locations in Martin County, masks will not be required.
Davis said her office does not want to discourage voters from casting a ballot because they have to wear personal protective equipment.
Alcohol will be used to wipe down stations after each voter.
Davis said voters will not be able to send in a mail in ballot and also vote person.
"It's whatever we receive first," said Davis. "If a vote by mail ballot comes to us in the mail, when that signature is verified, they're already checked off in our system as having cast a vote."
Below is a list of voting locations for Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee County. Get details on Palm Beach County locations here.
St. Lucie:
- Orange Blossom Business Center - 4132 Okeechobee Rd., Ft. Pierce
- Zora Neale Hurston Library - 3008 Avenue D, Ft. Pierce
- Port St. Lucie Community Center - 2195 SE Airoso Blvd., Port St. Lucie
- Port St. Lucie Civic Center - 9221 SE Civic Center Pl., Port St. Lucie
- Paula A. Lewis Library - 2950 SW Rosser Blvd., Port St. Lucie
Martin:
- Elections Center - 135 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Stuart
- Hoke Library - 1150 Jack Williams Way, Jensen Beach
- Robert Morgrade Library - 5851 SE Community Dr., Stuart
- Hobe Sound Library - 10595 SE Federal Hwy., Hobe Sound
- Peter & Julie Cummings Library - 2551 SW Matheson Ave., Palm City
- Elizabeth Lahti Library - 15200 SW Adams Ave., Indiantown
Indian River:
- Indian River Main Library - 1600 21st St., Vero Beach
- Sebastian City Hall - 1225 Main St., Sebastian
- Supervisor of Elections Office - 4375 43rd Ave., Vero Beach
Okeechobee:
- Supervisor of Elections Office - 304 NW 2nd St., Okeechobee
