Last Trump boat parade before election departs from Jupiter

Saturday morning, the sixth and final Trump boat parade before the presidential election left the Jupiter Inlet and headed to Mar-a-Lago.
The organizer, Carlos Gavido, says he is proud of what he’s accomplished since May.
“You know it’s pretty amazing, to be quiet honest. It’s an overwhelming amount of patriotism," said Gavido. "This movement has ignited the silent majority. They’re tired of being silent. You know this gives them the ability to go out and be with other people and not be ridiculed.”
Gavido says over the last six months the boat parades have helped register nearly 200,000 Republicans in the State of Florida. And Gavido's events have attracted high-profile Republicans like Pam Bondi, Colby Covington, Hogan Gidley, Laura Loomer, Ricky Rebel, and members of Trump's family, like Eric Trump.
WPTV NewsChannel 5 broadcast the start of the parade on Facebook
Trump supporters and WPTV counted nearly 300 boats passing under the Blue Heron Bridge Saturday afternoon including a large barge with seven emergency vehicles representing first responders who support the president.
Trump Boat Parade going under the Blue Heron Bridge
