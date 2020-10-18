Phil Collins claims ex-wife, new husband seized singer's South Fla. home

"She called the alarm company and falsely represented she had the authority to remove Phil's access code and give access codes to the so-called 'security guards' she brought on the property without my client's consent," Fisher wrote. "She contacted the video surveillance company and told them to install a new system and she taped up some of the existing cameras that give my client visual access to his property. She denied access to the realtor who wanted to show the property to a ready, willing and able buyer. She did other wrongs too long to list for which all rights and remedies are reserved."