State's 4,044 new coronavirus cases highest in 2 months; deaths rise by 87

Four European nations are in the top 10 as cases are surging at record levels and deaths are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 150 additional deaths for 43,579 in fifth place, the most since 159 on June 10 with the daily high 1,172, as well as 16,171 cases, three days after a record 19,724. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 47 deaths and a record 10,925 cases. No. 7 Spain moved is 73 ahead of Peru, reporting no data after 222 deaths and 12,169 cases, behind the record 14,087 on Sept. 18. No. 9 France announced 89 deaths, as well as a record 32,427 cases, topping the record of 30,621 two days ago.