5-year-old boy with autism dies after wandering into Boynton Beach lake

A 5-year-old boy with autism has died after wandering into a lake in Boynton Beach.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) sent out an alert Saturday night about the missing boy.
He was described as 4 feet tall, weighing 60 lbs. with short black hair.
According to PBSO, the boy was sound sensitive, non-verbal, was attracted to water and could not swim.
He had last been seen at 6:30 p.m. at Boynton Place Circle in Boynton Beach.
PBSO deputies and others searched the area near where he was last seen.
A volunteer first response search and rescue organization called Hatzalah of Palm Beach County responded to PBSO's request for assistance in the search and deployed their amphibious vehicle into the lake and located the boy.
Life saving measures were attempted by deputies and members of Hatzalah at the scene.
The boy was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. He later died as a result of his injuries.
Scripps Only Content 2020