Bill would rename post office after trooper killed in line of duty

A Treasure Coast congressman wants to rename the Port Salerno post office after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was shot and killed in the line of duty.
U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., introduced a bill Monday to designate the U.S. Postal Service location at 4755 SE Dixie Highway as the "Joseph Bullock Post Office Building."
Bullock, 42, was fatally shot in February while assisting a motorist whose vehicle was disabled on the side of Interstate 95 near mile marker 107 in Martin County.
"There are no words or actions that can pay the debt we each owe heroes like Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock," Mast said in a statement. "My hope is that the designation of this facility in his honor will preserve his legacy in our community for generations to come."
Bullock was a 19-year FHP veteran who previously served in the U.S. Air Force.
Gov. Ron DeSantis approved legislation earlier this year that would rename a stretch of I-95 in Martin County as the "Trooper Bullock Memorial Highway."
