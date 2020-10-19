Determined voters dodge rain, cast ballots in Martin County

With only 15 days away until Election Day, Florida began early voting Monday.
Voters woke up early, and lines started forming outside polling locations from Palm Beach County to the Treasure Coast.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Elections 2020
Determined voters dodged downpours and waited in the rain on the first day of early voting in Martin County. The average wait time was about 30 minutes.
The doors at the supervisor of elections office in Martin County opened at 8 a.m., and dozens of voters lined up early to cast their ballot.
Six different early voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
That includes the elections office and all the main libraries in the county except the Blake Library.
Social distancing measures are in place, and the supervisor of elections said that will lead to longer lines.
The supervisor expects a higher turnout for early voting because of the pandemic on top of record numbers of vote-by-mail ballots requested.
WPTV caught up with eager voters to discuss their experience.
"I've been waiting for a long time to cast my vote, and I think it's about time America stood up and said what they wanted to say. I'm glad to see a large turnout here," said voter William Rudge.
"I think this is very important. There's a lot riding on this election. My family is originally from Puerto Rico, so we have seen a lot," said voter Vivian Moss.
"I want to make sure my vote gets counted, so I'm putting it here, and I want to get done early," said voter Wayne Kaye.
Voters are reminded to bring photo identification, and masks are encouraged.
Early voting runs for 13 days, including weekends.
