Early voting underway across Palm Beach County

Early voting kicked off Monday at 7 a.m. in Palm Beach County and across Florida.
Voters will notice there are 25 mail-in- ballot drop-off vans at strategic locations throughout the county.
In-person early voting is available at 18 different sites.
According to Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link, registered voters have plenty of options.
"Throughout the county, the advantage is you don't have to vote at any particular site. You can go to any early voting site in the county," Sartory Link said.
So, there are a total of 29 options, including secure ballot boxes, ballot drop-off vans and in-person voting sites.
Voting sites are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. now through Nov. 1.
