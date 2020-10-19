Elections supervisor: St. Lucie Co. early voting similar to 2008

St. Lucie County has picked the last three presidential winners and went from blue to red in 2016.
Early voting was busy Monday across the county's five early voting sites.
The calendar tells us Election Day is in 15 days, but voters were not wasting time to cast their ballot Monday.
"They always say the early bird gets the worm," said voter Patricia Bradley.
Early voting is bringing out people by the thousands.
"I wanted to make sure it counted and that there were no problems with our ballots," said voter Liana Negron.
"I just thought it would be easier because I figured the crowds would be heavier on Election Day," said voter Gino Picardi. "I voted for who I think will help all of us. Because in the end, we're all together, right? And in the end, it's all about the people."
At the St. Lucie Supervisor of Elections Office, the average wait time Monday was between 30 and 60 minutes.
"I'm excited the voters are getting out there," said St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections Gertrude Walker. "It looks like we're going to have a phenomenal turnout, and I'm excited."
Walker said she has not seen crowds like this since 2008, and it's important that voters come to the polls prepared.
"Remember, this is a very long ballot. We have constitutional amendments on there," Walker said.
Early voting gave Calandra Riggins' family a chance to see one another amidst the pandemic.
"This is just as important as a family reunion. Let's get together and let's vote," Riggins said.
With social distancing, not as many voting booths could be put in place, but at least on day one of early voting, very few voting issues were reported.
"We can’t get as many booths in the room as we normally would, to make it more efficient. But we have as many as we can so please be patient and be prepared," Walker said.
"That's one of the privileges we have as American citizens. We can vote, and our vote counts, so get out there," said voter Rita Wagner.
Early voting in St. Lucie County runs every day through Nov.1, including the weekends. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
On Nov. 1, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
