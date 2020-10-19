Fla. Supreme Court dismisses Palm Beach Co.'s bed tax fight

October 19, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT - Updated October 19 at 5:05 PM

The Florida Supreme Court will not hear oral arguments in Palm Beach County's fight to collect bed taxes from online sites like Airbnb.

In a ruling issued Monday, the Supreme Court justices said they dismissed a petition by Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne Gannon to review a previous appellate court's decision, citing lack of jurisdiction.

The Fourth District Court of Appeal ruled earlier this year that Airbnb and similar vacation-rental companies are not required to collect bed taxes.

Attorneys for Airbnb argued that the court doesn't have jurisdiction because the decision doesn't "expressly affect a class of constitutional officers."

At the crux of the dispute was whether Palm Beach County and other counties may impose bed taxes on short-term rentals.

