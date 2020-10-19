Fla. Supreme Court dismisses Palm Beach Co.'s bed tax fight

The Florida Supreme Court will not hear oral arguments in Palm Beach County's fight to collect bed taxes from online sites like Airbnb.
In a ruling issued Monday, the Supreme Court justices said they dismissed a petition by Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne Gannon to review a previous appellate court's decision, citing lack of jurisdiction.
The Fourth District Court of Appeal ruled earlier this year that Airbnb and similar vacation-rental companies are not required to collect bed taxes.
Attorneys for Airbnb argued that the court doesn't have jurisdiction because the decision doesn't "expressly affect a class of constitutional officers."
At the crux of the dispute was whether Palm Beach County and other counties may impose bed taxes on short-term rentals.
Scripps Only Content 2020