Judges rule Ghislaine Maxwell deposition can be released

A sealed deposition given by Ghislaine Maxwell, the close confidant of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, can be unsealed, a federal appeals court ruled Monday.
The three judges on the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit upheld an earlier decision by a lower court ordering the deposition from a now-settled civil case against Maxwell be released.
That civil case was filed by Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre and settled in 2017.
The appellate court also denied a move by Maxwell to consolidate the appeal with a pending appeal on her federal charges.
The judges wrote the lower court "did not abuse its discretion in rejecting Maxwell's meritless arguments that her interests superseded the presumption of access."
Maxwell was arrested in July for her alleged involvement in the sexual abuse and exploitation of multiple girls alongside Jeffrey Epstein. The one-time girlfriend of Epstein has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denies the allegations.
Epstein, a former part-time Palm Beach resident, was found dead inside his jail cell in a New York detention center last summer. He was being held pending trial on sex trafficking charges.
