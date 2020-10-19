Kamala Harris' husband campaigns in Palm Beach County

While Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris visited Orlando and Jacksonville on Monday, her husband was campaigning in South Florida.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Elections 2020
Douglas Emhoff spoke at an early voting event held at the Lantana Road Branch Library near Lantana and said, "everything is on the line" in this election.
He took the opportunity to take multiple shots at President Trump's response to the coronavirus, economic record and pursuit to repeal Obamacare.
Emhoff urged the public to vote for change and improve the country's response to COVID-19 as cases rebound this fall in multiple states.
"(Joe Biden and Harris) will be ready on day one to get us out of this mess," Emhoff said.
He said once a vaccine is created for the virus, a Biden-Harris administration will have a plan to distribute it safely to the entire public.
"It's going to be fairly and equitably and evenly distributed, so everyone has access to the vaccine," Emhoff said.
He called President Trump's attempt to dismantle the Affordable Care Act during the pandemic "outrageous."
"Health care is a right, not just a privilege for the few," Emhoff said.
Following his speech to voters, he spoke one-on-one with WPTV NewsChannel 5 anchor Kelley Dunn about early voting kicking off in Florida.
"It's democracy in action, and it just shows people are excited to vote. They want to vote, and they're going to do whatever it takes to vote," Emhoff said.
He said a Biden-Harris administration will not only reform health care and the economy but bring the country together.
"They want leadership, and they also want unity, and I think Joe and Kamala are going to address that rather than all this division you hear from (the Trump) administration," Emhoff said.
The practicing attorney said he cares that the public has access to justice and wants an economy where there is an opportunity for everyone.
"Your vote is your voice. Exercise your right to vote and do it early," Emhoff said.
