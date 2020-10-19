LIVE: Democratic VP candidate Kamala Harris in Orlando

WATCH LIVE BELOW:
Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris is making two campaign stops Monday in Florida as in-person early voting begins.
Harris is scheduled to visit Orlando around 11:40 a.m. and Jacksonville around 4:40 p.m.

Harris' husband, Douglas Emhoff, will be in Palm Beach County on Monday, visiting an early-voting event in Lantana. Early voting began Monday in Florida.
With its 29 electoral votes, Florida is crucial to both candidates but especially so for President Donald Trump.
A Florida loss would make it nearly impossible for Trump to reach the 270 electoral votes needed to retain the White House over former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.
Election Day is Nov. 3.
Portions of this article courtesy of the Associated Press
