Palm Beach Co. schools consolidate food distribution sites
October 19, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT - Updated October 19 at 3:20 PM

The Palm Beach County School District said Monday they are consolidating their food distribution sites.

The number of food distribution sites in the county will be 97 beginning Tuesday. Meal distribution will continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays until further notice, the school district said.

In addition to the location changes, starting Thursday, school food service will also provide10- to 12-pound box of fruits and vegetables in addition to the grab-and-go meals.

The school district said all children 18 years of age and younger, 22 and younger for ESE, are eligible for the free meals.

Check the list of locations to find what meals are offered, and the times and locations near you.

