State's death toll passes 16,000 with rise of 54; cases up 1,701

Four European nations are in the top 10 as cases are surging at record levels and deaths are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 67 additional deaths for 43,646 in fifth place with the daily high 1,172, as well as 16,982 cases, four days after a record 19,724. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 69 deaths and a record 11,705 cases. No. 7 Spain is 16 ahead of Peru, reporting no data after 222 deaths and 12,169 cases, behind the record 14,087 on Sept. 18. No. 9 France announced 85 deaths, as well as 29,837 cases, one day after a record 32,427.