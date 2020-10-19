Urban League of Palm Beach County driving voters to polling locations

James Sylvester says he's ready to cast his ballot during early voting. We are voting to help communities get better." He won't have to drive to a polling location. Instead he's getting a free ride to vote.
Starting today, the Urban League of Palm Beach County has several buses driving through neighborhoods for eight hours a day.
They're driving voters to a nearby polling location.
Latoya Stevenson greets voters on the West Palm Beach bus. "We go up and down Australian, 45th street, the Tamarind area so we take those voters in the Downtown West Palm Beach area to the polls. She says it's important for people to vote. "It's extremely important, it's a way for us to communicate and share our voice with those who are in office."
There's also a bus driving voters in other cities.
Tametria Hall helps on the bus that travels through Riviera Beach.
"We went through the Heights, from Silver Beach Road to past Wells. That's where they are doing the voting," said Hall.
And Sydney Davis is on the bus that drives through Lantana, Boynton Beach and Delray Beach picking up voters. "It's such a blessing that the Urban League even decided to have something like this and to host this awesome opportunity for our community members."
The Urban League says the buses will operate every day until November 1st, then again on Election Day, November 3rd.
Voters should register to find the nearest bus pick-up and drop-off for early voting.
- Free Ride To Vote: ride2vote.org
- Urban League of Palm Beach County: 561-560-0092
Scripps Only Content 2020