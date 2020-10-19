VP candidate Harris makes 2 campaign stops in Florida

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris made two campaign stops Monday in Florida as in-person early voting begins.
Harris spoke for about 15 minutes during a visit to Orlando to encourage voters to cast their ballot. She then spoke in Jacksonville shortly after 5 p.m.
Harris' husband, Douglas Emhoff, was in Palm Beach County on Monday, visiting an early-voting event in Lantana. Early voting began Monday in Florida.
With its 29 electoral votes, Florida is crucial to both candidates but especially so for President Donald Trump.
A Florida loss would make it nearly impossible for Trump to reach the 270 electoral votes needed to retain the White House over former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.
Election Day is Nov. 3.
Portions of this article courtesy of the Associated Press
