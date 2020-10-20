Alonso: Palm Beach Co. should be prepared for ‘additional control measures’

The head of the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County said Tuesday she’s concerned about the second wave of coronavirus cases.
Dr. Alina Alonso told Palm Beach County commissioners that there are encouraging signs when it comes to the county's COVID-19 positivity rate, which has decreased over the past two weeks.
Alonso also pointed out that Palm Beach County hasn't had any coronavirus-related deaths since Oct. 7.
However, Alonso cautioned, there is a steady increase in daily cases within the county.
"This trend line is concerning," Alonso said.
From Oct. 5-11, there was an average of 124 cases per day. Last week, though, the average daily number increased to 147.
Alonso highlighted the last five weeks, noting that the county's daily numbers dropped from 184 to 127 all the way to 101.
"These are going up," Alonso said of the numbers since early October.
Alonso also hinted at the possibility of enacting new measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
"I'm not causing panic," she said. "I'm simply saying that we have to be very cautious as we look at these numbers and try to determine where they're coming from and be prepared to do what we need to do to put perhaps additional control measures in terms of stopping the spread of COVID."
