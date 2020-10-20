Controversial development up for debate in Boynton Beach

Controversial new apartments and retail space will be discussed by city leaders Tuesday night in Boynton Beach.
The proposed eight-story development is located near Ocean Avenue and Federal Highway.
However, the plan is receiving pushback from nearby businesses.
Currently, at the location are one-story businesses.
However, the development called "Legacy at Boynton Beach" would be eight stories of retail space and apartments.
The owner of Hurricane Alley across the street is;t a fan of the proposal.
"A hotel would be much better in downtown," said Hurricane Alley owner Kim Kelly.
She said she would love to see more development to help create a downtown feel to Boynton Beach but thinks there should be a comprehensive plan.
"Rather than putting three mixed-use projects in a very dense area, let's make this a comprehensive working downtown to boost the economy," Kelly said.
"My initial thought [was that] it would be nice to have more business in the area," said landlord Robert Nebb.
He owns the Ocean Plaza that will sit right behind the eight stories.
Nebb said the development would get rid of an area street, which would not be good for his tenants or the people who live in the area.
The developer's plans show Southeast First Avenue being cut off, which is currently used for deliveries and homeowners.
Commissioner Christian Romelus said she hears the complaints being made about this project.
She said the interest being shown to develop downtown is a good thing for the city.
"This interest that we see is normal and we have been anticipating it," said Romelus.
However, she also wants to see the right type of development and Tuesday's commission meeting will be the time to discuss if this project is right for the city.
