Deputies: Dead rodent in freezer leads to baseball bat beating

A Florida Keys man is accused of beating his roommate with a baseball bat after the victim stored a dead rodent in a freezer.
Javier Arellano, 59, was arrested early Sunday on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said the 57-year-old victim told detectives he had kept a dead rat or mouse in the freezer of his Marathon home to feed a pet snake, which upset Arellano.
MORE HEADLINES: Keys man hits neighbor in face with hammer, deputies say
The victim said Arellano confronted him about it, but as he tried to leave the room to avoid an argument, Arellano began hitting him with a baseball bat.
"I'm going to have to kill you," Arellano said, the victim told deputies.
The victim eventually ran to a neighbor's house for help.
Linhardt said Arellano told deputies he was attacked by his roommate, but Arellano didn't have any visible injuries other than a scratch on his elbow.
Scripps Only Content 2020