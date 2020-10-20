FAU to play 18-game, conference-only basketball schedule

Florida Atlantic will play a conference-only basketball schedule this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Conference USA announced Tuesday that all men's and women's basketball teams will move to a new 18-game regular-season format "that focuses on the health and safety of student-athletes."
Under the revised format, FAU will play two games per visit at four C-USA schools and host four other conference teams for a two-game series. The Owls will also play a rival opponent -- presumably Florida International -- once at home and once away.
"Moving to this schedule format will significantly reduce the amount of travel during conference play, with the aim of minimizing the risks associated with COVID-19," the conference said.
The conference will still field its postseason tournament in Frisco, Texas.
Conference play is scheduled to begin on New Year's Eve.
Scripps Only Content 2020