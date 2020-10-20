First-time daily positivity rates surge to 6.17% in state, 5.50% in Palm Beach County

Four European nations are in the top 10 as cases are surging at record levels and deaths are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 80 additional deaths for 43,726 in fifth place with the daily high 1,172, as well as 18,804 cases, five days after a record 19,724. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 73 deaths and 9,338 cases one day after a record 11,705. No. 7 Spain is 172 ahead of Peru, reporting 73 deaths and 12,214 cases, behind the record 14,087 on Sept. 18. No. 9 France announced 146 deaths, as well as 13,2433 cases, one day after 29,837 and two days after a record 32,427.