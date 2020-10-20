A la carte seating extended in Jupiter

A closely watched decision in the Town of Jupiter.
"This was a lifesaver, and it continues to be," Alex Marquez said.
The idea for a la carte seating on Town Center Drive came from several businesses in Downtown Abacoa.
"We decided, like listen, if we're going to try to have people feel comfortable to come out what better way than to offer them an alternative outside," Marquez said.
Marquez is the manager at "Das Beer Garden." He said the businesses began petitioning to allow for the road in front of them and put out tables.
"People just loved it and that's something that I really feel that if we didn't have it at the time that we had it, I don't know if we would've been able to continue doing business," he said.
Alex said the city allows businesses to shut down the street Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. He said businesses always knew this situation was temporary.
Tuesday night, the town council of Jupiter discussed an extension of outdoor seating.
Not everyone is on board with the extension. Attorney Matt Spritz represented businesses at Jupiter Bay Plaza.
"In our shopping plaza, there are six businesses, all of them locally owned, all of them are strenuously opposed to this arrangement," said Spritz.
In the end, the town council passed the extension.
The target date for expanded outdoor seating to end is set for Feb. 28. However, if things are going in the right direction the council said they will look at extending the outdoor seating until Memorial Day.
