LIVE: Gov. DeSantis holds briefing on education, coronavirus

Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Tuesday in Jacksonville to discuss education and the coronavirus.
The briefing is taking place at Jacksonville Classical Academy at noon.
The governor is joined by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.
The latest figures show there have been 756,727 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida including 16,222 deaths.
There are concerns that a second wave of the virus could hit the United States with the onset of winter.
More than 20 states have set records in daily reported cases of COVID-19 in recent days.
