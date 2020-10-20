Mobile COVID-19 testing bus coming to Port St. Lucie

A mobile COVID-19 testing bus is rolling into Port St. Lucie.
The mobile testing bus will be stationed for walk-up COVID-19 testing Friday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sandhill Crane Park located at 2355 Scenic Park Drive, and Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Whispering Pines Park located at 800 S.W. Darwin Blvd.
All adults, 18 and older, with or without symptoms can be tested and are asked to bring a photo ID. Children may be tested when accompanied by a parent or guardian.
According to the city, the mobile testing bus will be able to test up to 500 people daily and process the tests within 48 hours.
Port St. Lucie’s Division of Emergency Management will be on-site to distribute masks to the public.
Port St. Lucie Police Department will be on-scene directing traffic.
