More than 300K Floridians voted early on Monday

Early voting kicked off across Florida on Monday with high turnout.
According to CNN, more than 28 million Americans have already voted which includes a lot of Floridians. Early totals say 339,152 people voted early in Florida on Monday. Another 2,659,342 Floridians have already voted by mail.
In Palm Beach County, 233,745 people have voted by mail and 17,363 have already voted early in person.
In Martin County, 29,496 people have voted by mail and 4,961 have already voted early in person.
In St. Lucie County, 41,097 people have voted by mail and 4,888 have already voted early in person.
In Indian River County, 31,110 people have voted by mail and 3,488 have already voted early in person.
In Okeechobee County, 3,161 people have voted by mail and 709 have already voted early in person.
Scripps Only Content 2020