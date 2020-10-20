Palm Beach County boosting park patrols

Palm Beach County is beefing up security at its parks.
County commissioners along with Vice Mayor Weinroth have unanimously approved a $251,000 allocation for increased presence of Park Rangers in county parks due to an increase in vandalism, property damage, and ordinance violations within the parks after hours.
“While the majority of these problems are happening after hours, this needs to be addressed,” said Weinroth. “Preserving the quality of our parks is a priority and keeping everyone safe is even more important,” he added.
Eighty-four county park properties within the park system will be monitored and enforced by park rangers daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
According to the city, the allocation will help hire additional park rangers to provide after-hour patrols and also allow deputies to remain in their scheduled road patrol assignments instead of responding to park-related incidents.
