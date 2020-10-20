Renovations underway at Downtown Palm Beach Gardens

Restaurant owner and Chef Julien Gremaud is revamping his Palm Beach Gardens restaurant from Avocado Grill to Avocado Cantina with Mexican food. The renovations started during the pandemic.
"So we are going to be having the Mexican classics, the fundidos, the salsas, the guacamole, also ten different tacos," he said.
He's now trying to fill 80 positions by the time the restaurant reopens November 2, hoping people will come to his job fair on Wednesday from 10am to 6pm. "Servers, food runners, line cooks, dishwashers and so forth," he said.
There are also renovations right outside the restaurant's doors around the shopping center Downtown Palm Beach Gardens. It's in phase one. Erin Devlin is the Regional Marketing Manager.
"We will hopefully be finished in Spring of 2021," she said. "In the middle of the shopping center which is called the strand we are re-imagining with new planters, paintings, seating, swings and a new waterfront view for the carousel."
Renderings show the future of the shopping center. "We've even had two new tenants actually come to the shopping center during the redevelopment and the pandemic. We've increased signage on the property," Devlin said.
And there's a focus on social media. Businesses like Lola Chiq are looking forward to the final look and growing their business. Maria Mercado owns the women's boutique with her sister. "The new look of the plaza, we are definitely hopeful and super energized," she said.
