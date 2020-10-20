Rush Limbaugh says lung cancer trending in 'wrong direction'

Conservative talk show radio host Rush Limbaugh revealed Monday that his lung cancer is terminal.
The 69-year-old Palm Beach resident told listeners of his show that there has been "some progression" in his cancer diagnosis. He said it's "not dramatic, but it is the wrong direction."
"It's tough to realize that the days where I do not think I'm under a death sentence are over," Limbaugh confessed. "Now, we all are, is the point. We all know that we're going to die at some point, but when you have a terminal disease diagnosis that has a time frame to it, then that puts a different psychological and even physical awareness to it."
Limbaugh said his doctors changed his chemotherapy drugs "in hopes of keeping additional progression at bay for as long as possible."
The controversial radio host, who broadcasts from his home studio, was diagnosed with lung cancer earlier this year.
President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, during his State of the Union Address in February.
