'Showcase of Schools' to highlight 300+ choice, career programs

School leaders continue to mitigate the ongoing decline in student enrollment and its long-term impact on Palm Beach County schools.
As parents continue to decide between in-person and distance-learning options, the School District of Palm Beach County is reporting student enrollment numbers are "significantly lower due to these circumstances."
The latest data was issued by the Student Enrollment and Demographics Department after compiling a student count on Oct. 9.
The results determined the following:
Total pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade enrollment for traditional district-operated schools was 166,597 students, a decrease of 7, 373 students from last year's October full-time equivalent enrollment.
Total kindergarten through 12th-grade enrollment was 163,460 students, a decrease of 6,531 students as compared to last school year.
"Future impacts may also not be fully realized in the near term as schools, students and families continue to make adjustments for the ongoing situation," the district said in a statement.
However, the latest numbers are showing a significant change in Palm Beach County's historical enrollment trends.
Total Palm Beach County K-12 enrollment decreased for the first time in 12 years, slumping to 6,064 students for the 2020-21 school year.
This decrease is the largest districtwide annual enrollment decrease in at least the past 19 years.
In September, WPTV reported the drop could impact the district's funding, with a potential loss of more than $39.5 million.
The state currently provides about $8,000 per student.
Enrollment numbers may improve as school leaders host a virtual "Showcase of Schools" this week.
The annual event usually draws more than 15,000 families to explore more than 300 choice and career programs offered by the district.
The event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday on Facebook with a live chat hosted by the Department of Choice and Career Options.
The program will still be available for families to view and submit questions until the application window closes.
The choice application will be available Nov. 2.
Dec. 18: Application deadline if either of the two choices is one of the following arts schools:
- Bak Middle School of the Arts (all programs)
- Conservatory School at North Palm Beach (band and music orchestral strings grades 6–8)
- A.W. Dreyfoos Jr. School of the Arts (all programs)
- Boynton Beach Community High School (dance, digital media, band, vocal, theater and visual arts)
- West Boca Raton Community High School (Performing Arts)
Jan. 29: Application deadline for all choice programs other than the arts programs listed above. Late applications will be accepted after Jan. 29. However, they will not be included in the March 2021 choice lottery and will be entered after all applicants in the wait pool have been assigned.
