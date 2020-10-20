St. Lucie County rolls out new round of emergency relief to small businesses hit by pandemic

October 20, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT - Updated October 20 at 8:20 PM

St Lucie County is rolling out Phase 3 of the Small Business Assistance Program.

Grants of up to $20,000 will be awarded to eligible small businesses.

The new round of emergency relief will be granted to businesses that experienced a business disruption whether they were forced to close by government order, curtailed operations or closed voluntarily to promote social distance measures or that were affected by decreased customer demand as a result of COVID-19 public health emergency.

Grants funds can be used to reimburse businesses for operational expenses incurred by Business Disruption as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information and to apply, click here.

