Telephone town halls to answer Palm Beach Co. voter questions

The November election is almost here and Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link is making sure voters are confident and well informed.
Part of that effort includes hosting four telephone town hall meetings with voters.
Information on voting-by-mail, early-voting schedule, Election Day information, poll worker opportunities and cybersecurity updates will be discussed by Sartory Link.
There will also be an update on all polling location safety guidelines, including those related to the pandemic. If voters would like to ask questions, there will also be allocated time for questions and answers.
The four town halls will be held on the following dates:
- Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 5 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.
All four town halls will be conducted by phone. Those who sign up will receive a phone call on the date and time they choose and automatically be connected to the meeting.
All the meetings will cover the same topic so choose one that fits your schedule.
The town hall on Oct 28 will be available in both English and Spanish, a translator will be on standby if you wish to hear the presentation in Spanish.
Click here to sign up for a meeting.
Scripps Only Content 2020