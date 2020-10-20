Trump expected in Palm Beach after Thursday's debate

After the second and final debate on Thursday, President Donald Trump is expected to fly to Palm Beach.
The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a preliminary warning for pilots to avoid airspace near Mar-a-Lago for a VIP visit this weekend, an indicator that Trump will be landing.
Vice President Mike Pence is planning a visit to Tallahassee and Jacksonville on Saturday. No specific events have been scheduled yet for Trump or Pence.
The trip would be Trump's 35th visit to Mar-a-Lago since becoming president.
Trump, Pence, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have made several trips to Florida in recent weeks.
With its 29 electoral votes, Florida is crucial to both candidates, but especially so for President Donald Trump.
A Florida loss would make it nearly impossible for Trump to reach the 270 electoral votes needed to retain the White House over former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.
