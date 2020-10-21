CDC provides declaration form to avoid evictions

If you are struggling to pay your rent, the CDC's moratorium on evictions continues through the end of the year.
This means a landlord cannot evict for nonpayment a person hurt financially by the pandemic.
The CDC offers a declaration form on their website that tenants must sign and provide to their landlord.
Unless the CDC order is extended, changed, or ended, the order prevents residents from being evicted through Dec. 31.
Residents are still required to pay rent and follow all the other terms of their lease.
If you have questions about evictions, call the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County's Rapid Response Eviction Project at (561) 655-8944, ext. 328.
