FBI investigates threatening email to registered Democrats

The email to Lillian Rosza was unlike any she’s ever read.
“I was taken aback,” said the University of Florida Law School Student from Loxahatchee, “I thought, wow! Yikes!” It read in part, “We have gained access into the entire voting infrastructure. You will vote for Trump on Election Day, or we will come after you.
And the sender claimed to be a member of “The Proud Boys,” a far-right group recently in the news for their clashes with civil rights demonstrators on the West Coast.
“They have not directly gone as far as intimidating voters, but I wouldn’t put it past them,” said Rosza, who reported the threatening email to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
A spokesperson from that agency in Gainesville told Contact 5 it fielded 20 complaints, and that Sheriff’s Offices in three other Florida Counties received similar complaints.
While the email appears to come from supporters of President Trump, the Chairman of the Palm Beach County Republican County tells Contact 5 by phone the party does not condone threatening emails and has no connection with the Proud Boys.
Enrique Torria, the Chairman of the Florida Proud Boys chapter told a University Student News Service his organization did not send those emails.
“It could be a kid in a basement in Russia,” said West Palm Beach-based cybersecurity expert Alan Crowetz. He believes the email was likely the work of an overseas group or individual trying to discredit the upcoming election.
“And a lot of these countries are not cooperating at all when we’re trying to go back and find out who’s doing something illicit,” said Crowetz. Lillian Rosza wonders if investigators will ever find out who sent this email. But she’s sure the sender is trying to frighten her, and others who received it, into not voting.”
“It’s also concerning for the state of our democracy,” said Rosza. “Because if these threats start to become normal, then elections, as we know it, are going to be transformed.”
If you receive an email like this, you should report it to local law enforcement or your county Board of Elections.
