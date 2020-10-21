Free COVID-19 tests available for agricultural workers in St. Lucie County

October 21, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT - Updated October 21 at 11:45 AM

Free COVID-19 testing is available for agricultural workers in St. Lucie County.

They will be available on Tuesday, October 20, Wednesday, October 21, and Thursday 22 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds located at 15601 W. Midway Road in Fort Pierce.

Test results should be available within 36 hours.

Those receiving a test should wear a face mask to the Fairgrounds and be prepared to provide your name, date of birth, and phone number.

Call 772-462-1660 if you have questions, or to schedule an appointment and for groups of 20 or more.

For questions regarding results call 305-351-9531.

For pre-registration visit https://www.patientportalfl.com/s/slf.

Free testing will also be available in the same location from November 17 - 19.

