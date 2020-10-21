Free COVID-19 tests available October 23 - 26 in St. Lucie County

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be available at four locations in St. Lucie County from October 23 - 26.
Testing is provided by the Florida COVID-19 Mobile Testing Lab and will begin Friday, October 23 at Sandhill Crane Park (2355 SE Scenic Park Drive in Port St. Lucie), and will continue Saturday, October 24 at Whispering Pines Park (800 SW Darwin Blvd. in Port St. Lucie), as well as Sunday, October 25 at Percy Peek Gymnasium (2902 Avenue D in Fort Pierce) and Monday, October 26 at Ilous Ellis Park (1211 Avenue M in Fort Pierce) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Nurses will conduct a nasal swab from outside the vehicle.
No appointment or registration is necessary and walkups are welcomed.
Nurses on staff are fluent in English, Spanish and Creole.
Please bring a photo ID and use a facial covering when driving up to be tested.
The mobile testing bus will be able to test up to 500 people daily and process them within 48 hours, if not sooner.
The testing is brought to you by the City of Fort Pierce in partnership with the Florida Department of Health, Florida Division of Emergency Management Florida Department of Health St. Lucie County.
For more information about testing, call 772-465-4170.
Scripps Only Content 2020