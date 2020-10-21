Free COVID-19 tests available October 23 - 26 in St. Lucie County

Testing is provided by the Florida COVID-19 Mobile Testing Lab and will begin Friday, October 23 at Sandhill Crane Park (2355 SE Scenic Park Drive in Port St. Lucie), and will continue Saturday, October 24 at Whispering Pines Park (800 SW Darwin Blvd. in Port St. Lucie), as well as Sunday, October 25 at Percy Peek Gymnasium (2902 Avenue D in Fort Pierce) and Monday, October 26 at Ilous Ellis Park (1211 Avenue M in Fort Pierce) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.