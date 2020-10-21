'Free the Vote' events encourage those with past felony convictions to vote

Amendment 4, which passed in Florida in 2018, restored voting rights for people with past felony convictions after they have completed their sentences including parole or probation.
The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition's (FRRC) "Free the Vote" bus arrived in Fort Pierce today to promote early voting in St. Lucie and Indian River counties.
The bus tour is a statewide initiative to get all registered returning citizens (those with past felony convictions) to vote in this election.
Thanks to Amendment 4, Neil Volz, Deputy Director of the FRRC, has the ability to vote for the first time in 16 years.
“I could not be more grateful for everybody who passed Amendment 4. Know that this is purpose in my life and I want to take it seriously and I want to show the gratitude by being a good citizen and encouraging people to get out and be full participants in the community,” he said.
The coalition's next event will be held at Nelson's Outreach Ministries in Riviera Beach on Saturday.
For more information, visit https://floridarrc.com/free/.
