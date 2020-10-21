How to apply for a $400 utility voucher in Fort Pierce

Thousands of families in Ft. Pierce could soon be left in the dark. The Ft. Pierce Utility Authority announced that its pulling the plug on customers who have fallen behind on their bills.
Starting on Wednesday, the company will resume disconnections, but they said a financial aide service program is available for those who qualify.
It’s called the The Project Care Covid-19 Relief Fund.
Customers can receive vouchers up to $400 to go towards their utility bills.
In order to qualify, you must be able to prove that you have been impacted financially by the pandemic.
Funds are being made available through Mustard Seed Ministries in Ft. Pierce and the Agricultural & Labor Program Inc.
You can contact Mustard Seed Ministries of Fort Pierce at 772-465-6021 or the ALPI (Agricultural & Labor Program, Inc.) appointment line at 844-356-8138.
