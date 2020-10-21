Martin County School District launches new coronavirus dashboard

The Martin County School District is the first district on the Treasure Coast to create a COVID-19 dashboard for parents to see.
"It's really nice to have so I can look and make sure that the cases aren't rising above a certain percentage rate," said Brandi Murray whose son attends Jensen Beach Elementary.
To date, the new dashboard shows there have been 54 confirmed coronavirus cases reported by the Martin County Department of Health.
"I really like the part that you can see if anybody is quarantining from the schools versus how many cases there really are," said Murray. "I think that will be extremely helpful just for the county to have transparency for all the parents."
On the dashboard, parents can see cases by date, school, and grade level.
It also shows how many students have had to quarantine, both total and currently.
"When we go back, I'll probably be checking it like every day," said Lisa Yancsurak. "It's very important to us that we know that someone has COVID because this way we know we can switch them back to virtual."
Yancsurak said she wishes the dashboard was created earlier.
"It would have put a lot of parents at ease knowing what's going on in school," said Yancsurak. "A lot of parents believe that the schools are not being 100% informative and honest with what's going on."
The Martin County School District is urging parents to keep students home if anyone in their house is symptomatic, is awaiting test results, or has COVID-19.
Scripps Only Content 2020