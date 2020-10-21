National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, October 24

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, October 24
By Scott Sutton | October 21, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT - Updated October 21 at 1:09 PM

If you have unwanted or expired prescription drugs around your house, you can safely dispose of them at various locations on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. so they don’t wind up in the wrong hands.

National Take-Back Day is billed by the government as a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of your medication and to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

The government said the October 2019 Take Back Day brought in 882,919 pounds of unused or expired prescription medication.

[ Click here for a collection site near you. ]

Scripps Only Content 2020