Palm Beach County leaders to give 4 p.m. coronavirus update

Palm Beach County leaders on Wednesday will provide an update on their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Dave Kerner, along with other county and health officials, are scheduled to hold a news conference at 4 p.m.
During the address, Kerner will introduce "Hero," a new mobile testing vehicle.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 49,298 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,510 coronavirus-related deaths in Palm Beach County.
On Tuesday, county health director Dr. Alina Alonso told commissioners they may need to put "additional control measures" in place to stop the spread of the virus.
