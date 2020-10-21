Palm City family surprised with renovated bathroom

A deserving Martin County family received a special surprise Wednesday.
DreamWorks Express and Baylee Deyon Design donated a new bathroom to the Brinson family.
The company said the family's old bathroom had mold, wood rot and was very dysfunctional for their kids' bathroom.
The family has four children, all of whom were adopted.
"This journey of adoption and foster care can be very exhausting and very trying. And sometimes things like this, it's material, and it's great, and that's beautiful but just the excitement and something to look forward to, it just means a lot to us sometimes when things are really hard," said Ericah Brinson.
The business said this donation had been a year in the making.
It was part of a giveaway, but COVID-19 slowed down its mission to help the community in a time of need.
Within the past month, the companies were able to pull off the big reveal.
