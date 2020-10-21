PBCSB to discuss Superintendent’s evaluation

The Palm Beach County School Board is scheduled to discuss Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy’s annual evaluation on Wednesday.
The meeting could give a better idea of how board members feel his is doing right now and what improvements they’d like to see in the future.
During last year’s evaluation, the superintendent was rated "highly effective."
But Dr. Fennoy has faced some harsh criticism over the past few months for how he and the administration handled the COVID-19 pandemic and return to in-person instruction.
The President of the Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association Justin Katz called for Dr. Fennoy’s removal back in September. At the time, the school board expressed its support for the superintendent and said it was not the time to discuss performance.
During the evaluation, board members will score the superintendent in five categories which include effective and relevant instruction, positive and supportive climate, talent development, high performance culture and board and community relations.
The school board meets at 5 p.m. Wednesday evening.
