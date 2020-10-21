State reports 105 additional coronavirus deaths including 43 in Palm Beach County; cases up 2,145

Four European nations are in the top 10 as cases are surging at record levels and deaths are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 241 deaths, the most since 253 on June 5 with the daily high 1,172 for 43,967 in fifth place, as well as a record 21,331 cases. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 89 deaths and 10,874 cases two days after a record 11,705. No. 7 Spain reported 218 deaths, the seventh day since September with more than 200, and 13,873 cases, behind the record 14,087 on Sept. 18. No. 8 France announced 262 deaths, the most since 482 on May 17, and passed Peru by 10 deaths and is 325 behind France, as well as 20,468 cases, three days after a record 32,427.