Vero Beach High School student tests positive for COVID-19

The School District of Indian River County announced Wednesday that one of its students tested positive for COVID-19.
Six students and two staff members were identified as meeting close contact criteria with the student who tested positive. All of them will be required to quarantine and monitor for symptoms before returning to campus.
The school district said the families of the students required to quarantine have been called by district officials and notified. All other Vero Beach High School students and staff members were notified by a school messenger call confirming the positive case on campus.
According to the district, custodial services are disinfecting and sanitizing all areas of campus to ensure a safe and healthy environment for the return of students and staff members Thursday.
